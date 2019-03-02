FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1189
I'm just kidding. ))
OK, then...
What's that you're scribbling again?))
nakalaku...
So seriously unclear)
levels, where one's bai will perish...
Well, or sells...
the benefits of cd. match the post bye with the chart.
Believe me, there are better things than cd, no one has seen the 4840. That's why I think it's not worth paying money, even purely symbolic, for such hackwork.
So seriously unclear) And the moon is right.
here's the audi waiting to go down...
or will it go down to 8024
let's say a civilian entrance for a long time on any pair...