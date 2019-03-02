FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1339
Been to the museum, forgot to hide
too much focus on forex lately, there are other goals and objectives in this world.
the picture on the muffler has changed, now the motor is changing))))
Bingo! We can trade as we go.
I'll do something else tomorrow, the holidays are over and the weather is getting better.)
And I don't know where to send the teacher, maybe to retirement)
now 1.0755
A classic example of how the eur moves. look closely. take the high of the day to the current price and put the same amount down - also from the current price. what do you get and when will it be where you say it is?
now a move down or up is equally probable. this only works on intraday, not always, of course.
You may use the same as the current price, but you don't need to devote more than the current one to the upside.
If audi is living in debt today, during the Asian session it chose all the movement, and only the sky is higher, then it will not go further up today, the same for any currency pair, if there is enough room - it goes, if not - correction or range.
If you do not know what the outcome will be, you may ask: 7777 is the high of the current contract, 7810 is June's, quarterly, and the weekly ones, because they are almost the smallest, he does not give a fuck about them at all))))))
I traded 6 pairs at a time (majors without kiwi). audi and yen - nonsense. they do not always pile up, even though the greens are piling up.
I don't mean that, here is his ceiling for today and he doesn't give a damn who puts what where)
.....
7777 is the high of the current contract, 7810 the June quarterly, and the weekly ones I won't even mention, as they are almost the smallest, he doesn't give a fuck about them at all)))
Yep. Greyhound couple ))))