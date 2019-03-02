FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 710

New comment
 
Myth63:
nope =)
The maths doesn't lie.
 

weekly, monthly levels on audnzd:


 
Anyway, Master, either concrete examples or back into the cave))))))))
 
stranger:
Anyway Guru, either concrete examples or back into the cave))))))))
what do you want pound?
 
Ishim:
What do you want by the pound?
I don't care if it's Papuan seashells.)
 
stranger:
Ilya, download Ninja, TOS or whatever you like and check it out.)
Can I get a link? It only throws up about turtles.
 
if i understand correctly you are talking about different volumes and as usual argue each about his own, the winger is talking about the volumes in general (like movement or not), the beard about the volumes of orders at certain levels (buy order at x price, for example) and so we can argue for a long time
 
wild_hedgehog:
can i get a link? turtles only gets thrown out.

TOC, data delay 20 minutes

https://papermoney.thinkorswim.com/tos/myAccounts/paperMoneyInterface/paperMoney.jsp

Ninja, Realtime

http://ampfutures.com

Paper Money Sign-Up
  • www.thinkorswim.com
Password must be 7-15 characters, using both letters and numbers (at least one of each) and no special characters. Your password cannot be the same as your Username.
 
stranger:
I don't care if it's Papuan seashells.)

Roughly, on H4 it looks like this variant of the movement, but more accurately it is on a small TF to look at the ground, and in general for accuracy they have to specifically deal - in short, I do not see the pound. (I don't follow it - and its character with 100-200 pips candlesticks does not attract me.)

 
wild_hedgehog:
If I understand correctly, you are talking about different volumes and argue as usual about each other. Winged speaks about the general volumes (like there is some movement or not), while Beard speaks about the volumes of orders at certain levels (a buy order at X price, for example) and we can argue that for a long time.
So about the total on the pound I've got tired of talking, a constant set of buying and dumping of selling for almost two weeks.
1...703704705706707708709710711712713714715716717...2119
New comment