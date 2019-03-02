FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 710
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
nope =)
weekly, monthly levels on audnzd:
Anyway Guru, either concrete examples or back into the cave))))))))
What do you want by the pound?
Ilya, download Ninja, TOS or whatever you like and check it out.)
can i get a link? turtles only gets thrown out.
TOC, data delay 20 minutes
https://papermoney.thinkorswim.com/tos/myAccounts/paperMoneyInterface/paperMoney.jsp
Ninja, Realtime
http://ampfutures.com
I don't care if it's Papuan seashells.)
Roughly, on H4 it looks like this variant of the movement, but more accurately it is on a small TF to look at the ground, and in general for accuracy they have to specifically deal - in short, I do not see the pound. (I don't follow it - and its character with 100-200 pips candlesticks does not attract me.)
If I understand correctly, you are talking about different volumes and argue as usual about each other. Winged speaks about the general volumes (like there is some movement or not), while Beard speaks about the volumes of orders at certain levels (a buy order at X price, for example) and we can argue that for a long time.