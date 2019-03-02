FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1236
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What a bad habit to write on the screenshot! There is no way to quote, the level of 1.13 was invented not by me but by the price! Look at the breakdown down (red line) money sold breakdown level 1.13 - their price should close at least in boo, only I think through the breakdown will go. (this time it doesn't work - well, let's see how it develops).
Scenario - money plans, dashes can be in the mind's eye ))))) See one of the main advantages of a scenario (I develop a system at once and on questions and if so? and if so? - in short, if there are questions that the system cannot answer - then there is no system). After the scenario worked (there is a nuance scenario does not coincide with the price - well, what you mean by itself - well, it's not!) - from start to finish in the gap - noise! (either the future - which no one sees - or sees but does not use)
no, every movement point is a balancing act. level - volumes are roughly equal.
I can't get 100%, unfortunately.
Volume trading has always been a mystery to me - there must be 0 balance (or the price will fall in one direction without limit)
But on the whole you're right - without balance we go nowhere - flash crash and all that))
and what did you come up with ))))))))))))))))). (I've tested a bunch of ideas and the script is just combining signals ). Alright bye Good luck!
Good intentions lead to hell, you hear?
There's a lot of things they write on the fence too )) and I'm telling you the truth - I'm not hostile from the start!!!
Я 8-10
It was at 1.14, 1.24 and 1.4. So it doesn't mean that the price will go there tomorrow.
Zero balance at the transaction point. Open the stack at least Lmax and look closely for at least a minute. Volumes are very often in imbalance.
But on the whole you're right - without balance we go nowhere - Flash Crash and all that)).
Combining signals based on the past - the sum of the delusions in the output gives multiple delusions