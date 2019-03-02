FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1236

Ishim:

What a bad habit to write on the screenshot! There is no way to quote, the level of 1.13 was invented not by me but by the price! Look at the breakdown down (red line) money sold breakdown level 1.13 - their price should close at least in boo, only I think through the breakdown will go. (this time it doesn't work - well, let's see how it develops).

Scenario - money plans, dashes can be in the mind's eye ))))) See one of the main advantages of a scenario (I develop a system at once and on questions and if so? and if so? - in short, if there are questions that the system cannot answer - then there is no system). After the scenario worked (there is a nuance scenario does not coincide with the price - well, what you mean by itself - well, it's not!) - from start to finish in the gap - noise! (either the future - which no one sees - or sees but does not use)

And at 1.14 it was, and at 1.24, and at 1.4. So it doesn't mean that the price will go there tomorrow.
 
_new-rena:
no, every movement point is a balancing act. level - volumes are roughly equal.
level - either they don't know where to go - read equal )) Or containment. Like holding back Chif, like holding back the tree ))
 
_new-rena:
I can't get 100%, unfortunately.
How much do you get? As a percentage? ))
 
Ishim:
Volume trading has always been a mystery to me - there must be 0 balance (or the price will fall in one direction without limit)
Zero balance at the point of the trade. Open the stack at least Lmax and look closely for at least a minute. Volumes are very often in imbalance.
But on the whole you're right - without balance we go nowhere - flash crash and all that))
 
Ishim:
and what did you come up with ))))))))))))))))). (I've tested a bunch of ideas and the script is just combining signals ). Alright bye Good luck!
Combining signals based on the past - the sum of the delusions in the output gives multiple delusions
 
iIDLERr:
Good intentions lead to hell, you hear?

There's a lot of things they write on the fence too )) and I'm telling you the truth - I'm not hostile from the start!!!

 
iIDLERr:
Я 8-10
The stop depends on the timeframe being traded and the width of the channel at that timeframe. The channel tends to widen. 8-10 is too categorical and destructive!!!
 
mmmoguschiy:
It was at 1.14, 1.24 and 1.4. So it doesn't mean that the price will go there tomorrow.
Of course it doesn't, but it will. (To understand and to see - you can understand but never see, if only to see is not necessary to understand).
 
mmmoguschiy:
Zero balance at the transaction point. Open the stack at least Lmax and look closely for at least a minute. Volumes are very often in imbalance.
But on the whole you're right - without balance we go nowhere - Flash Crash and all that)).
That's what I've always said, trading on volumes is all about catching them in the cup and the movement there in ticks.
 
mmmoguschiy:
Combining signals based on the past - the sum of the delusions in the output gives multiple delusions
Doubt is right! that's the main principle of growth! (self-doubt ..., I collect statistics for D1 forecasts since 2012. - Believe me the statistics are positive)
