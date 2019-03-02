FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1363
But we have to fix the price above 1.0880 and then 1.0905, if you look at the week, there is an assumption that we may turn around and go a little bit lower, but the general trend is directed to the growth, though lately it is obvious swings...
P.s. Exclusively personal opinion, not binding.
Hmm, it's logical, if you pass a resistance line, sooner or later you will come to the next one, that's what I'm based on as well. But how do you determine the entry point?
Again, based on equity, if I have a small deposit initially and enter 1:10 on the shoulder, the risk increases greatly, and for me it is extremely important to hit the trend accurately.
Strange, throw the newcomer a copy of the Matroskin Bible. I still have it on my old laptop in Nenka.
Maybe it will help in achieving results for those in need
What's the point, even if he does? What difference would it make?
Well, here you are posting your thoughts based on options. Do you think someone will steal your thoughts if they don't understand it and don't need it?
For example, I "stole" your thoughts when I just got acquainted with Forex. I got into the BSA and I stayed there.
I do not care about options))
I was stealing! Can you steal thoughts? I have only once come across a person who used to steal ideas! A telepath, what a cheeky bastard! I don't like people like that.
I've been stealing thoughts from Myth, exactly thoughts.))
Ideally, I see trading at maximum 1:2, with a depo of $10,000 or more. But, this amount to invest, personally for me, is very difficult, because I'm not going to risk such money at the moment.
In any case, if someone will be able to suggest some literature (give me a link) I will be very thankful. Ready to learn, first of all on their own.
You answered the wrong comment! Ideally I see 1:1 but only on the interbank market and without an intermediary in the form of a broker. The literature gives you only the basics, the introductory information, the rest is up to you. You can spend a couple of dollars and immediately understand everything, or you can spend tens of thousands of dollars and not understand anything. Everything depends on you and your way of thinking.
I apologise.
I agree with you. Let me explain:
I started my interest in this subject 1 month ago:
1. Took a free course from Alpari.
2. Read several forums on topics I was interested in
3. Watched quite a few video clips.
But, these are all visions of active traders, showing their results, sometimes even explaining their TS.
But, I don't understand what algorithm Maschka, Stockhastic, or Eliot's wave theory works by.
At the moment I mostly trade with some indicators and "gut feeling" (special thanks to mohamor ;)). I see a number of people on this resource who can really guide. I am not asking to give me the Grail, I understand that an adequate person would not reveal his TS. And just ask, at the same time, if I really do not want to bother the man, if he is something useful in this case, give me a link, and I will sort it out myself.