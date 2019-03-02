FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 863
syl)))) why get into a ninja if you don't have a ts ))))) (and if there's a ts, why get into a ninja?)
ditch there's a glass, but I don't drink))))
Options are the same orders.
breathing so far))))
at first )))) went well, it seems to have been buying during the day, the last break tried to drop the bulls - it didn't work ((((
is the reasoning behind the working conditions and what will you do ?(pour?)
There are a lot of buyers and sellers, and the yew walks obediently, it does not care - where)))) no one takes anyone out, that's not the point. the most profitable position for the price was shown to you on the screenshot yesterday. the price runs so...
I think that if you know how and can do it, 10 quid is a lot to start with...
Here's what I think - there's your money (the euro itself) that will stay there and there's other people's money (traders) to take away. And you're looking at everything - the total amounts and you'll never split it. (only guessing at the price - TA - can bring success! or discs - but that's not sporty(((()
I replied in person.
I almost don't understand it (((, and with volumes a year ago Strange asked how they differ from candlestick analysis? (nothing! )