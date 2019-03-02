FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 863

New comment
[Deleted]  
Ishim:

syl)))) why get into a ninja if you don't have a ts ))))) (and if there's a ts, why get into a ninja?)

ditch there's a glass, but I don't drink))))

Options are the same orders.

 
_new-rena:

breathing so far))))


first went well )))) seems to have been shopping in it during the day, last break tried to dump the steers - didn't work ((((
 
_new-rena:

dac there's a glass, but i don't drink))))

Options are the same orders

this is the reasoning behind the working conditions and what are you going to do ? (pour?).
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
at first )))) went well, it seems to have been buying during the day, the last break tried to drop the bulls - it didn't work ((((
there are a lot of buyers and sellers, and the euw is walking obediently, it does not care - where)))) no one takes anyone out, that's not the point. for the price, the most profitable position was shown to you on the screenshot yesterday. the price is running so...
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
is the reasoning behind the working conditions and what will you do ?(pour?)
Only newbies are able to do that. Personally, i'll pass))) i think that if you can do it and know how, then 10 quid is a lot to start with...
 
_new-rena:
There are a lot of buyers and sellers, and the yew walks obediently, it does not care - where)))) no one takes anyone out, that's not the point. the most profitable position for the price was shown to you on the screenshot yesterday. the price runs so...
I think - there is their money (the euro itself) that will stay there, and there is someone else's money (traders) that needs to be taken away. And you're looking at everything - the total amounts and you'll never split it. (only guessing at the price - TA - can bring success! or discs - but that's not sporty(((()
 
_new-rena:
I think that if you know how and can do it, 10 quid is a lot to start with...
I think if you can and know how to start, then 10 bucks is plenty to start with... You know, that's the thing - the bigger the amount, the more time you spend on trading. (i remember Starts with 50K cents - i was sawing 15% for a year and at the end i was testing different TS).
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
Here's what I think - there's your money (the euro itself) that will stay there and there's other people's money (traders) to take away. And you're looking at everything - the total amounts and you'll never split it. (only guessing at the price - TA - can bring success! or discs - but that's not sporty(((()

I replied in person.

 
_new-rena:

replied in person

I almost don't understand it (((, and with volumes a year ago Strange asked me how they differ from candlestick analysis? (nothing! )
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
I almost don't understand it (((, and with volumes a year ago Strange asked how they differ from candlestick analysis? (nothing! )
well candlesticks are different numbers and have a different meaning. basically candlesticks are an indicator that shows the price at different time frames and that's it.
1...856857858859860861862863864865866867868869870...2119
New comment