FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 421

New comment
 
Speculator_:

GBP/USD forecast...

How much one would like to believe!
 
Lesorub:
4930 low, 5259 high
Originally where up or down?
 
Top for today 5130 and in general support at 1.50 is holding well, took it into the sell 32pp today and a second order at +2 on boo, so a time out on the pound until Monday.
 
Alexey:
How I wish I could believe it!

That's what I'll do for now.

 
stranger:
The top for today is 5130, and in general the support at 1.50 is holding well, today I took it into the sell 32pp and the second order at +2 boo, so a timeout on the pound until Monday.
The eurik has a downtrend, another 100 pips
 
Alexey:
The eurik is trending down, another 100 pips
I don't understand it and I don't trade it, so...
 
Speculator_:
Initially which way up or down?

Two rails on buy first, one strong sell on n4

all will be taken and how, that's what it is KUCKL

 

Moon did well. He's given a good run for his money. And the Evra, as always, is a dyed-in-the-wool bitch. Only b.w. and a couple of moose.

 
Bicus:

Moon did well. He's given a good run for his money. And the Evra, as always, is a dyed-in-the-wool bitch. One b.u.

That's not the word, he's a hero! (moon forward to the sun!)
 

Sniped out b.w. and... Straight to TakeProfit.

And this shit has been going on for the second week now: sniping off a stop and heading straight in the right direction. Definitely, someone jinxed it. We should go to church, purify ourselves, light a candle.

1...414415416417418419420421422423424425426427428...2119
New comment