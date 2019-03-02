FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 421
GBP/USD forecast...
4930 low, 5259 high
How I wish I could believe it!
That's what I'll do for now.
The top for today is 5130, and in general the support at 1.50 is holding well, today I took it into the sell 32pp and the second order at +2 boo, so a timeout on the pound until Monday.
The eurik is trending down, another 100 pips
Initially which way up or down?
Two rails on buy first, one strong sell on n4
all will be taken and how, that's what it is KUCKL
Moon did well. He's given a good run for his money. And the Evra, as always, is a dyed-in-the-wool bitch. Only b.w. and a couple of moose.
Sniped out b.w. and... Straight to TakeProfit.
And this shit has been going on for the second week now: sniping off a stop and heading straight in the right direction. Definitely, someone jinxed it. We should go to church, purify ourselves, light a candle.