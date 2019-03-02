FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 76

artikul:
Eurochka in a clear field, dumb boner as in perpuberty )))) Free bearish radical on the pound - net selling ))))
well and cool ) wait for thursday and down for the ouchty.
 
tuma88:
Great) wait for Thursday and go down for the whisky.
It's the middle of the night )))) If you rape a girl during the day, let her sleep it off )))
 
what's the 1.1862 ?
 
oddities with Eurochka.... Seems to have been lying on support...
And fell down a good bit.
that's how beautifully the pound is rolled on the minutes=)

and on the eu, the 1835-1820 zone is a stop I like very much
 
Myth63:
and on the eu, the 1835-1820 zone I really like it as a stop
I like 1.1670.
 
1597, brace yourselves ))))
deployed or not ????

 
waiting for the dude
