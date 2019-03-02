FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 802

Ishim:
What happened there? 60 pips overhyped? The forecast is on D1
Is the price different on m1?
 
stranger:
Is the price different on the m1?
Listen! just today you and the volumetrician were talking - zones, levels - and as if I knew you were aware - it's not a thin line. Don't troll me I'm already allergic to your ????? and generally deal with the pound yourself.
well you can't be left unattended....
 
stranger:
 
stranger:
No, he is a real trader, but he cannot understand that a price chart is not enough for trading.

No you're wrong, some people just need a price chart (you just have to phrase it right)

and others something else...

here's an example of a price promotion

and on the right is a trade secret...

Picasso rests...

Good night... night...

 
SEVER11:

It's a sanatorium!
 
SEVER11:

and the one on the right is already a trade secret...

usually on the left, buying and selling
SEVER11:

and if I say I want at 1.51 =)
 
It's a mystery for some, a paid forecast for others, and an empty one for others))
wild_hedgehog:
It's started, some forecasts are secret, some are paid, some are spontaneous))
hehe, it's always like that here =)
