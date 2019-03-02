FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 802
What happened there? 60 pips overhyped? The forecast is on D1
Is the price different on the m1?
No, he is a real trader, but he cannot understand that a price chart is not enough for trading.
No you're wrong, some people just need a price chart (you just have to phrase it right)
and others something else...
here's an example of a price promotion
and on the right is a trade secret...
Picasso rests...
Good night... night...
It's started, some forecasts are secret, some are paid, some are spontaneous))