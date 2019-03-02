FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 446

Lesorub:
is that a skip from the man with the spear in his head?
 
And on the yen half of the sales closed for nothing, I was right - 107.
 
stranger:


everyone will be torn...

 
stranger:

Just so we're all clear, the way I see the pound is...

You can see far out to 2025 somewhere... ))

 
 
 
Evra down xD
 
stranger:
I have a preference for black for the time being.

No change in the Aussie yet.


 
stranger:
Most likely, but I hold the buy at 117,40 for now (hoping for 123, it dies last).

And for Audi it is necessary to look tomorrow, now I even do not open it

