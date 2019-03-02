FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 446
is that a skip from the man with the spear in his head?
everyone will be torn...
Just so we're all clear, the way I see the pound is...
You can see far out to 2025 somewhere... ))
And on the yen I closed half of the sales for nothing, I was right - 107.
I have a preference for black for the time being.
No change in the Aussie yet.
Most likely, but I hold the buy at 117,40 for now (hoping for 123, it dies last).
And for Audi it is necessary to look tomorrow, now I even do not open it