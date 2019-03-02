FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 707
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Always happy to help.
So about price theory, more details, let's get into the Doctrine)
Or don't you want to enlighten us?
So about the price theory, more details, let's get into the Doctrine)
Here's the question, here you saw a large volume of buying in the pound and it went up - let's say the event occurred - you guessed - good. And what is this money - new, or those that are always here and they are either buying or selling? Why exactly at that level did they start buying? The answer does not suit me, but logic says that they obey the general theory of motion. (well, as if by itself a good correction was requested - any technician will tell you - there remains the clarification of levels - from where to where - the constant improvement of parameters)
You want some bread, you go and buy it... don't tell me you're strictly on time when you go to the shop... so does money.... and tech analysis, it's ex post facto...
it's not for nothing that a simple term "false-break" was coined (this is to justify technical analysis)
There's a simple understanding, there is a level of execution of the order to buy or sell... if the level of buyer's order, say, 500 lots, and they're only on sale 300, but it must be executed and it forms a return (rollback).
Here's the question, here you saw large volumes of buying on the pound and it went up - let's say the event happened - you guessed it - good. And what is this money - new money, or the ones that are always here and they are buying and selling? Why exactly at that level did they start buying? The answer is whatever, but logic says that they obey the general theory of motion. (well, as if by itself a good correction was requested - any technician will tell - there is a clarification of levels - from where to where - there is a constant improvement of parameters)
To answer this question I need to write ten pages, saw - bought - sold, it's not that, the set of purchases is not one day, sometimes a few weeks, sales are usually faster, it's not like you imagine, Ooo, the volume appeared, I buy! Nah) Although you can do that scalping intraday, but it's very tiring, and it's not that fast.
The "techies" can look at the patterns on the chart, fantasise and, based on these fantasies, make decisions based on nothing.
So about price theory, more details, let's get into the Doctrine)
Or don't you want to enlighten us?
I would enlighten you, but I am afraid you are hopeless.
You want some bread, you go and buy it... don't tell me you're strictly on time when you go to the shop... so does money.... and tech analysis, it's ex post facto...
there's a reason they coined the simple term of a false breakdown (to justify technical analysis)...
To answer this question I need to write ten pages, saw - bought - sold, it's not that, a set of purchases is not one day, sometimes a few weeks, sales are usually faster, it's completely different from how you imagine, Ooo, the volume appeared, I buy! Nah) Although you can do that scalping intraday, but it's very tiring, and it's not that fast.
The "technicians" can look at the patterns on the chart, fantasize and, based on these fantasies, make decisions that are not based on anything.
You want some bread, you go and buy it... don't tell me you're strictly on time when you go to the shop... so does money.... and tech analysis, it's ex post facto...
There is a reason for the simple term "false-breakdown" (this is to justify technical analysis)
There's a simple understanding, there is a level of buyer or seller order execution... if the level of buyer order, say, 500 lots, and there are only 300 lots on sale, but it has to be executed and it forms a return (rollback).
Here's the question, you saw large volumes of buying on the pound and it went up - let's say the event happened - you guessed it - good. And what is this money - new money, or the ones that are always here and they are either buying or selling? Why exactly at that level did they start buying? The answer is whatever, but logic says that they obey the general theory of motion. (well, as if by itself a good correction was requested - any technician will tell - there is a clarification of levels - from where to where - there is a constant improvement of parameters)
Is that clear now? Dialed, let's go until they stop.
Buying openly and gaining buy secretly are all elements of a scam, AND the day will come on a large volume of purchases - will fall away. I'll put it simply: patterns are more important than money - a pattern will emerge and money will come and do what needs to be done. If the euro is in the channel - I may scalp. Patterns - the new pattern is first imposed explicitly - then it will be tricked when people get used to it. (it's all the same in this world)
What secrets? I've already pointed my finger at how and where. All secrets come from laziness and an unwillingness to get to the bottom of it.
You can shove "patrons" in one place.)