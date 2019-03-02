FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 797

New comment
 
mmmoguschiy:
well exactly like a picasso :-D
it happens ))))) this is the market baby ))))(why did I take a screenshot - I'll show you one deal, it's all just bragging)
 
mmmoguschiy:
Exactly like Picasso :-D

How can you say that?

It's not even close to Picasso

 
Ishim:
))))) is a market baby )))) (why did I take a screenshot - I'll show you one deal, it's all just bragging)
No one needs your deals, just say - you can sell/buy from here because. Enough is enough.
 
stranger:

Yeah I just don't know how long you can wait, if I traded it, I'd sell it dakno.

the date is in the title of the screenshot.

and now it's 118 - now I'd get a boo - Grandpa Chekar ))))
 
stranger:

How can you say that?

Picasso's no match for it.

Okay. Van Gogh.
 
Ishim:
and now it's 118 - now I'd catch a boo - Grandpa Chekar ))))
you wouldn't have made any more sense ))))
 
stranger:
No one needs your trades, just say - you can buy and sell from here, because. That's enough.

The deal can be done in 2 orders - buy sell, I don't follow the news either (((((

And as for working out today's news tomorrow - this is no joke - this is from the same place where the "banana" came from )))))

 
Ishim:
A trade can go through 2 orders - buy sell, I don't follow the news either. (((((

Who cares about your parts and news? Do you understand Russian?

Where is it written about parts of the deal or the news? What was the question?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page797#comment_1390189

FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
  • www.mql5.com
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015. - Страница 797 - Категория: общее обсуждение
 
stranger:
you wouldn't have made any more sense))))
you'd be sitting empty if it wasn't for the pound )))))
 
stranger:
you wouldn't be any more help to me))))
ba boo boo
1...790791792793794795796797798799800801802803804...2119
New comment