FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 797
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
well exactly like a picasso :-D
Exactly like Picasso :-D
How can you say that?
It's not even close to Picasso
))))) is a market baby )))) (why did I take a screenshot - I'll show you one deal, it's all just bragging)
Yeah I just don't know how long you can wait, if I traded it, I'd sell it dakno.
the date is in the title of the screenshot.
How can you say that?
Picasso's no match for it.
and now it's 118 - now I'd catch a boo - Grandpa Chekar ))))
No one needs your trades, just say - you can buy and sell from here, because. That's enough.
The deal can be done in 2 orders - buy sell, I don't follow the news either (((((
And as for working out today's news tomorrow - this is no joke - this is from the same place where the "banana" came from )))))
A trade can go through 2 orders - buy sell, I don't follow the news either. (((((
Who cares about your parts and news? Do you understand Russian?
Where is it written about parts of the deal or the news? What was the question?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page797#comment_1390189
you wouldn't have made any more sense))))
you wouldn't be any more help to me))))