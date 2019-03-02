FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1190
I'm tormented by what's fun for me. call it creativity ))
At first, yes, but then it gets tense) Creativity)
let's say a civilian entrance for a long time on any pair...
here's audi waiting to go down...
or they'll go up to 8024
Why did you sell it, that's where the pullback could be from, but the targets are around 80 for now, tomorrow will be higher.
Give me the eura !
the euroland !
it's too late for that...
I gave you the link to the eura, the man there wrote specific figures and said that there is nothing to sell, what else to give you, there is nothing else)))
it's too late to poke around...
I don't need anything from you (because there's nothing there) Ilya wrote. (aimless flea-bombers)
Don't cry son, here's your eu at the moment))))
But the haul will be 10 and a half.
You and your man and your options will go to hell - they will pick a moment and ditch you...