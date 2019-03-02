FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1190

New comment
 
iIDLERr:
I'm tormented by what's fun for me. call it creativity ))

At first, yes, but then it gets tense) Creativity)

 
Lesorub:
let's say a civilian entrance for a long time on any pair...
the eur !
 
Lesorub:

here's audi waiting to go down...

or they'll go up to 8024

Why did you sell it, that's where the pullback could be from, but the targets are around 80 for now, tomorrow will be higher.

 
Ishim:
Give me the eura !
I gave you a link to the eura, the man there wrote specific figures and said there's nothing else to sell, nothing more to give you)))
 
Ishim:
the euroland !

it's too late for that...


 
stranger:
I gave you the link to the eura, the man there wrote specific figures and said that there is nothing to sell, what else to give you, there is nothing else)))
The only thing I want from you is nothing (because there is nothing there) Ilya wrote him. (aimless flea-bombers)
 
Lesorub:

it's too late to poke around...


It's about the long term )))) (Can I show you a pair? (on D1)
 
stranger:
I gave you the link to the eura, the man there wrote specific numbers and said that there is nothing to sell, what else to give you, there is nothing else)))
You and your man and your options will go to the woods - they will pick a moment and dump you...
 
Ishim:
I don't need anything from you (because there's nothing there) Ilya wrote. (aimless flea-bombers)

Don't cry son, here's your eu at the moment))))

But the haul will be 10 and a half.

 
Ishim:
You and your man and your options will go to hell - they will pick a moment and ditch you...
I see you get screwed wherever and whenever you want, without choosing anything)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
1...118311841185118611871188118911901191119211931194119511961197...2119
New comment