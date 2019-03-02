FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 144

Weird, the pound is going up and everyone is looking down
 
Yes, you'll see tonight)
 
I share your optimism about the correction in the quid, only oil does not confirm it, we have already talked about it.
 
I never think: Yeah, if this falls, so will that.)

Take the kiwi for example. What's it been doing here for more than three months? They are buying it and do not care where it will go, and they will take the kiwi to 84 at least)))

 
and you think the natives want such an expensive kiwi because they want to make it cheaper

I think the maximum they will give is 0.8080 and unis to 0.70

 
I don't think at all)
 
I bought oil with a short stop, just in case we go for a correction from the current price, because it is a round number 50 (stop at 49.80)
 
So we were talking about it yesterday, why do we need to put it under the tanks?)
 
A moose is a moose, I wrote, for luck, the entrance was from the level
 

Gentlemen, is everyone's pound going up? Because I'm looking at the terminal and mine is going down.

)))

