Yeah, you'll see tonight).
I share your optimism about the correction in the dollar, but oil does not confirm it, we have already talked about it.
I never think: Yeah, if this falls, so will that.)
Take the kiwi for example. What's it been doing here for more than three months? They are buying it and do not care where it will go, and they will take the kiwi to 84 at least)))
and you think the natives want such an expensive kiwi because they want to make it cheaper
I think the maximum they will give is 0.8080 and unis to 0.70
I don't think at all)
Bought oil with a short stop, it's for luck, in case we go for a correction from the current ones, because it's a round number 50 (stop at 49,80)
So we talked about it yesterday, why under the tanks?)
Gentlemen, is everyone's pound going up? Because I'm looking at the terminal and mine is going down.
)))