FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1288
Puppet, the bastard - he's been playing around again.
Or maybe it's the news in Italy that's hilarious.
And once you've laid it out, trade and spit on all the news and wisecracks))))
Is this a demonstration of turkeys?
No, it's just an example) There won't be any turkeys, it's been said.
An example for those who are imagining Dolls.)
What's wrong with this picture?)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1203#comment_1456936
I've already made my forecast - 1,051 has been a target for a few days now. But Kukl decided to falsely breach it and then sharply pi...up. Now he's throwing the price over there, you bastard!!! He's dropping the ballast.
You don't have to do it from scratch. What you lay out is what you get. )))
Anatoly read analysts - price moves from level to level. One breaks through it goes to the next one. Today there was a clear breakthrough of the DIFFERENT level, then a fix or whatever. Now it's sideways. So either the level was significant or the news coincided with Italy
Bad advice. I refuse it. ))
Everyone should be their own analyst. ;)
