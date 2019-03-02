FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1288

mmmoguschiy:
Puppet, the bastard - he's been playing around again.

Or maybe it's the news in Italy that's hilarious.
It's not the muppet that's leading him on, it's you wagging your magin call in front of him.
 
mmmoguschiy:
We'll just have to break it down. Pound. Support is at 1.4529-1.4568, from there it is safe to go if the pound suddenly fails. Resistance. 1.4760-65, 1.4880, 14990-1.5025. That's it, we can trade)))
 

And once you've laid it out, trade and spit on all the news and wisecracks))))

 
Is this a turkey demonstration?
 
No, it's just an example) There won't be any turkeys, it's been said.

An example for those who are imagining Dolls.)

What's wrong with this picture?)

I've already made my forecast - 1,051 has been a target for a few days now. But Kukl decided to falsely breach it and then sharply pi...up. Now he's throwing the price over there, you bastard!!! He's dropping his ballast.
 
You don't have to do it from scratch. What you spread, you get. )))
 
Anatoly, read the analysts - the price moves from level to level. It breaks through one and goes to the next one. Today there was a clear breakthrough of the DIFFERENT level, then a fix or whatever. Now it's sideways. So either the level was significant or the news coincided with Italy
 
Bad advice. I refuse it. ))

Everyone should be their own analyst. ;)

 
Just kidding Nevertheless, it does not change the point - we go from level to level
