FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1197
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
They analyse the market in terms of market strength .The method shows this option .
If I say that I see only lots of numbers here and only ( I have the same attitude as you do to the lines on the chart ) then you say learn, etc... Everyone has his own attitude to what and how things happen in the market...
Who is "they" and what is the method?
I am not asking about yours ... I have developed a method for myself ... as you have yours
So you call yourself "Them". You're getting more and more mysterious with every post. )))
So you call yourself "Them". You're getting more and more mysterious with every post. )))
So you call yourself "Them". You're getting more and more mysterious with every post. )))
)
Keep it simple ))))You could get sick, God forbid)))) It's just a typo ))))
It's a lot easier than I am. )) You have so many typos and missing punctuation marks that you can't understand anything at all. )))
I'm sorry, I can't help you .....