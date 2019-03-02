FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 323

Myth63:
this one is still questionable
1.11598 to 1.10922 reversal...
 
Lesorub:
Don't you want 08-09?)
[Deleted]  
stranger:

Ouchy)

Why did it suddenly become a reversal)))))

well for a start still interesting 1250, the second is about 1170+-20 well if we look deeper then 1020+- 20 and the funniest 1.073+-80
 
no...

It'll come off:


[Deleted]  
it's going to bounce back:


what if it's wearing a helmet?? =)
 
Myth63:
Well, for starters, 1250 is interesting, the second is about 1170+-20, well, if we look deeper, 1020+- 20 and the funniest is 1.073+-80.
I don't look at Eura in detail, but at a glance it's 1145. The teens are simply incontinent, they want to grab everything, grab whatever they can, and then pull them on)))
 
So... no language...

it's not there, it's there...

[Deleted]  
and for full fun=) 0,94
[Deleted]  

Here's what puzzled me, Draghi's words....

QUE will start from MARCH!!!! cut after quarters.... as if this is not a duck... they will say the Euro has sagged enough, the price level is in line with inflation expectations... The debts of peripheral countries are shrinking, let's wait.... =) that would be fun =)

 
QUE will start from MARCH!!!! cut after quarters.... as if this is not a duck... they will say the Euro has sagged enough, the price level is in line with inflation expectations... The debts of peripheral countries are shrinking, let's wait.... =) that would be fun =)

Yesterday I read that they have already started to print 60 billion every month. I don't remember where exactly.
