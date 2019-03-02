FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 323
this one is still questionable
1.11598 - 1.10922 reversal...
Ouchy)
Why did it suddenly become a reversal)))))
Don't you want 08-09?)
no...
It'll come off:
no...
it's going to bounce back:
Well, for starters, 1250 is interesting, the second is about 1170+-20, well, if we look deeper, 1020+- 20 and the funniest is 1.073+-80.
What if it's in the helmet? =)
So... no language...
it's not there, it's there...
Here's what puzzled me, Draghi's words....
QUE will start from MARCH!!!! cut after quarters.... as if this is not a duck... they will say the Euro has sagged enough, the price level is in line with inflation expectations... The debts of peripheral countries are shrinking, let's wait.... =) that would be fun =)
