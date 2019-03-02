FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 149

_new-rena:
Strange, can you be more popular so that it is clear? What do these numbers mean?
They mean quid.
 
_new-rena:
5150 in debt. there's a lot more. they get 5100, then Strenge gets a raise to 5200)))) but the situation may change at any time. the moneybags are huge, and who knows what they have in mind)))
you still have a harrier to buy?
stranger:
They mean quid.
and you said you went to the markets)))
 
_new-rena:
Strange, can you be more popular so that it is clear? What do these numbers mean?
It means that, at the moment, the possible profit would be -62 USD )))
 
_new-rena:

I wrote last night that I was lying in the depot... I'm in the middle of the day. I'm trading the old cp. The new one's not ready yet...

I can see that he's got his head screwed on straight...))

All right. I'll start writing a new one. I think the signals are cooler...

And I'm watching and wondering if Ilya and Myth can keep him from falling into the abyss?
Spekul:
and I'm watching and wondering if Elijah and Myth will keep him from falling into the abyss?

I don't think so. Grow up.

Spekul:
and I'm watching and wondering if Elijah and Myth will keep him from falling into the abyss?
that's it. and the old biker moon...
 
_new-rena:
that's it. and the old bikini moon...

Sensei's teachings have not gone unnoticed.

)))

Bicus:

Sensei's teachings have not gone unnoticed.

)))

I'm starting to forget... Oh, he's naughty ))))
 
Trouble again, the pound isn't falling and the coconut isn't growing))))))
