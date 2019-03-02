FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 149
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Strange, can you be more popular so that it is clear? What do these numbers mean?
5150 in debt. there's a lot more. they get 5100, then Strenge gets a raise to 5200)))) but the situation may change at any time. the moneybags are huge, and who knows what they have in mind)))
They mean quid.
Strange, can you be more popular so that it is clear? What do these numbers mean?
I wrote last night that I was lying in the depot... I'm in the middle of the day. I'm trading the old cp. The new one's not ready yet...
I can see that he's got his head screwed on straight...))
All right. I'll start writing a new one. I think the signals are cooler...
and I'm watching and wondering if Elijah and Myth will keep him from falling into the abyss?
I don't think so. Grow up.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/77819
and I'm watching and wondering if Elijah and Myth will keep him from falling into the abyss?
that's it. and the old bikini moon...
Sensei's teachings have not gone unnoticed.
)))
Sensei's teachings have not gone unnoticed.
)))