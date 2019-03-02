Greek minister predicts break-up of eurozone

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1384
That's my point exactly.
I'm just confused by the forum.
Thank you!
Other people's thoughts can be very useful. Disagree with me for 5 minutes, justify it. It's the shitting that makes normal people leave the forums.
If you do not know what to do and what to expect, then you may ask whether you really want to be disappointed.
The process of finding their TS is very personal (intimate) and creative.
And I too am thinking of leaving. Except that the moderator himself does not want to ban me. I have to ban myself.
Thank you !
Who's forcing you to stare at it? )) There are as many people as there are opinions. And take others' opinions into account and analyse them.
If I had an automatic, I would not have let the knobs run wild and open indiscriminately.
Thank you!
If I had an automatic, I wouldn't let the knobs go and open indiscriminately.
Thank you!
Thank you!
drowning and dragging others with him rat-boy ))
Vanga fuckin' vanga.
It should have been done yesterday from the opening. Friday was the start table prepared .
the euro is on the rise.
and that's where the hell we should look for reasons...
entry marked, TP marked, price will take it today (57 p.)...
level and positive delta...
trending downwards, won't be a long snag: