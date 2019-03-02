FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 794
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Aren't we waiting for the 5450?)
at least 3730
Wait, we will meet at 57 soon, and then after a good pullback we will go to 6250-63)
a real art dealer?
No, he really trades, he just can't get his head around the fact that a price chart is not enough for trading.
No, it's the cartoonists who are teasing.
Well, that's understandable - I drew it myself and played it myself :-D
you )))))) put mashka up ))))
)))))) you can put up ))))
I wouldn't be so hasty.