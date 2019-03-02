FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 293

New comment
 
gek:
Hi all!
Does this mean going up?

I don't know what it means)))

I am personally waiting for silver to sell from 18.30-80, and where the euro will go is deep for me)

 
Thank you.
 
Here's a baxoyenne from 118 that can be salted, which we'll do, put a selimit on it.
 
gek:
Thank you.
What do you see as the goal?
 
gek:
What target do you see?
silver 11-12, yen 110.
 
And the poundtoyen would like to go from 182 to 168, maybe even 150.
 

Can you suggest a good newsfeed on the currency market?

 
On the pound the main support is 1.50-5010, there I will look to buy to 1.60-63.
 
stranger:
And the pound is willing to sell from 182 to 168, maybe even to 150.
What a long time you have!
[Deleted]  
dentraf:

Can you suggest a good newsfeed on the currency market?

I use an indicator in the terminal, it pulls information from forexfactories.


Files:
NewsCal-v107.ex4  30 kb
1...286287288289290291292293294295296297298299300...2119
New comment