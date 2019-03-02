FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 616
Yes with current TP only 2 times the SL, risk is high ((
The pound is all boo, the euro will survive, xs, gone)
Are you trying to get the fraternity under the monastery?
Unlikely to go higher than 30 pips from the current price. In an hour and a half the movement will start.
I drew this, an abstraction)
Are there any open positions at the moment?
I will close positions here on GBP/USD/.
the question is different=) will I make 100 or not by the end of the month=)
