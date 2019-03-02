FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 616

wild_hedgehog:
Yes with current TP only 2 times the SL, risk is high ((
Are there any open positions at this time?
 

The pound is all boo, the euro will survive, xs, gone)

 
Lesorub:

Are you trying to get the fraternity under the monastery?


It's unlikely to go higher than 30 pips from the current price. In an hour and a half it will start moving.
 
Speculator_:
Pound-by-pounders are spanking ...
 
stranger:
I drew this, an abstraction)
like this...
 
Speculator_:
No, 2 small ones in stocks
 

I will close positions here on GBP/USD/.

[Deleted]  
the question is different=) will I make 100 or not by the end of the month=)
 
Myth63:
100 what?
 
Myth63:
is this all on the new EA?
