FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1069

here I am watching and I'm thinking.... a possible snot of 150 pips- and a pullback of 52+

lactone:
I don't get it.
I wrote to you in my personal message, read it there, nothing changes)
idlerrrrrrrr you drank for me ?????????
 
chepikds:
Interesting behaviour today: eurgbp! 3 times updated the high before the reversal, and it's happening more and more often...
Now Kukol is going to read about koloputs and go to have you left and right. More and more often :-D
 
_new-rena:
this year i only drank once - at the beginning of february and i did not sell the loonie and i did not buy the euR (in real money), and you?

that's a waste...

he's a prikotokolic for the day:


 
_new-rena:
I suspect that Idler has read the Nobel forex laureates. If so, I didn't believe them.
And I believe them somewhere, so I trade what I see.
Lesorub:
that's for nothing...

until I finish the new program, I won't mark it for banning))))

and you got a reply on the moon that there's no signal) by the way, it's nascent, but not born yet. that's how indices are, untrustworthy)

stranger:
I believe them somewhere, so I trade what I see.
If you figuratively evaluate their work, it turns out that you need to open with a small risk by the month "by eye" and look at the result once every week or two or three)
 
_new-rena:
If you figuratively evaluate their work, it turns out that you need to open with a small risk by the month "by eye" and look at the result once in a week or two or three).
They concluded that the future price cannot be predicted, and they didn't say anything about where and how to open)
stranger:
They concluded that the price for the future cannot be predicted, they did not say where or how to open for whom)

so we're talking about different things.

http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/economic-sciences/laureates/2003/

The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2003
