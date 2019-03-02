FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1069
here I am watching and I'm thinking.... a possible snot of 150 pips- and a pullback of 52+
I don't get it.
Interesting behaviour today: eurgbp! 3 times updated the high before the reversal, and it's happening more and more often...
this year i only drank once - at the beginning of february and i did not sell the loonie and i did not buy the euR (in real money), and you?
that's a waste...
he's a prikotokolic for the day:
I suspect that Idler has read the Nobel forex laureates. If so, I didn't believe them.
that's for nothing...
until I finish the new program, I won't mark it for banning))))
and you got a reply on the moon that there's no signal) by the way, it's nascent, but not born yet. that's how indices are, untrustworthy)
I believe them somewhere, so I trade what I see.
If you figuratively evaluate their work, it turns out that you need to open with a small risk by the month "by eye" and look at the result once in a week or two or three).
They concluded that the price for the future cannot be predicted, they did not say where or how to open for whom)
so we're talking about different things.
http://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/economic-sciences/laureates/2003/