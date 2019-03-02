FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 59
So you teach me. It wouldn't hurt to take a snapshot, either.
Look at the pulses, there's nothing tricky.
Such a theme, popularity is at an all-time high!
And how is your deposit this year, has it jumped as well? =)) because it's all talk. Share the results of these three days =))
It's not for me, it's very complicated.
here's the rub... you don't want to clean your brain, there will be no valhalla... :-)))
Look at the pulses, there's nothing tricky
Based on this dude, he predicted an April 22, 2014 reversal.
He had the same volume of puts and calls there.
But at 1.38 he recommended to buy (when the price had already gone down).
Maybe now he has adjusted his predictions, we will see.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/278388
He who does nothing is not wrong)
Folks, for the record.
why the bidding was on the 2nd or 3rd, if I'm not mistaken, and then it's off again.
What was that?
OK, let's have a look... how do you recognise impulses?
