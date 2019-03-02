FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 59

_new-rena:
So you teach me. It wouldn't hurt to take a snapshot, either.

Look at the pulses, there's nothing tricky.


 
Zeleniy:

Such a theme, popularity is at an all-time high!

And how is your deposit this year, has it jumped as well? =)) because it's all talk. Share the results of these three days =))

Lost three times ))))
 
pako:
It's not for me, it's very complicated.
here's the rub... if you don't want to clear your mind, there will be no Valhalla... :-)))
[Deleted]  
zoritch:
here's the rub... you don't want to clean your brain, there will be no valhalla... :-)))
+
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:

Look at the pulses, there's nothing tricky


Okay, let's see... how do you recognize the pulses?
 
tuma88:



Based on this dude, he predicted an April 22, 2014 reversal.
He had the same volume of puts and calls there.

But at 1.38 he recommended to buy (when the price had already gone down).

Maybe now he has adjusted his predictions, we will see.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/278388

He who does nothing is not wrong)

Folks, for the record.

why the bidding was on the 2nd or 3rd, if I'm not mistaken, and then it's off again.

What was that?

 
_new-rena:
OK, let's have a look... how do you recognise impulses?
Look harder ))))
 
zoritch:
here's the rub... you don't want to clean your brain, there will be no valhalla... :-)))
Finally, you're talking more or less)))
[Deleted]  
Zeleniy:

Folks, for the record.

why the bidding was on the 2nd or 3rd, if I'm not mistaken, and then it's off again.

What was that?

time for demo's and thinking))) taking professionals out of the market ... I especially like the ruble. well, three brokers - three prices))))
