FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 358
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Nah, don't even draw him up)
You shouldn't think so=) he's a raw materialist...
http://lenta.ru/news/2015/01/26/oilup/
you should not think so=) he is a commodity
I said no))
Can you see the edges on the pound?)))
About the kiwi, why make trouble for yourself, only corrections from levels and selling to the next level, but only selling)
I said no))
Can you see the edges on the pound?))
In principle, it is possible to enter at a long time and wisely, if the depo will allow...
I have this option, but I will have to check it tomorrow...
What's your point? =)
To the fact that the resistance is at 51))
What are you doing with Sensei?)
To the fact that the resistance is at 51))
Where did you put Sensei?)
5110 for now=)
5110 for now=)
Well, just above 51, not so important)
Well, it's basically like a drugstore=)
Well, it's basically like a drugstore=)