FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 922

tuma88:
from 1.1120 ?

thank you !

bedtime already ...


 
azfaraon:
Good evening. Anyone who actually trades? No pips? At least 80 pips for a take.
Fool! Everybody trades here.
 
Lesorub:

bedtime ...


Friday night is still a long way off!
 
azfaraon:
such pros are hiding in other branches,

so many pips are no joke...

[Deleted]  
Alexey:
Haven't seen your signals from the indyuk in a while, any luck?
so-so =)
[Deleted]  
azfaraon:
There are some people here who put stops at 100, I do not know about the take - probably a lot (who - it's a big secret)))))
 
_new-rena:
there's only stops at 100, i don't know about the take - probably a lot (who - very secretly)))))

Why not, 3% of the deposit, you can do 100 or 200...

the secret "BATMAN" pattern...

[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

Why not, 3% of the deposit can be 100 or 200...

It's a long time to wait for the take...

ps: it's been a long time since i traded pens... it's probably five years)))) geez, it's been a long day... but I still need to conquer the mash-ki...

 
azfaraon:
Me and Myth (now he's freaking out)))) the rest is blah blah blah))
 
Myth63:
so-so =)
Is that a new signal?
