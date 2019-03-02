FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 94
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
they're doing a hell of a job there ))))
and I found this TA particularly tempting.
I found it funny how Ilya struggles with kiwi, salting it, but he can't do anything)))
Just look at the chart and think - why salt it?)
They've made so much mess that it would take 10 years to clean it up. not to mention the rouble, the dykes are a mess.
// the price of vodka has fallen, looking at oil...
People get sober, they go to the shop, and they don't like the price of bread.
Something has to be done. At least vodka. From oil.
And for nothing, you, Professor, were scaring the bears, it's starting to stink here))))
What's the big deal about the 12th?
Well, people will be back from holiday.
Grandpa said it's time to trade and time to rest.
I found it funny how Ilya struggles with the kiwi, salts and he doesn't do anything)))
Why are you shouting? )))) You've seen my Limits ))))
And trolling as HE willed?)))
You've been buying for two days, and on the 4, they just get it - they see the bottom).
People get sober, go to the shop, and really don't like the price of bread.
Something has to be done. At least vodka. From oil.
What about trolling like HE said?)))
I went to the shop once too, not for vodka, no... When I got there, I told my wife off, and then I realised it was because of the prices ))))
(I don't know...) ))) Well, when the parabolic dives below the Mach Mach and simultaneously the price reaches the calculated bottom, it doesn't go away )))) I think it is a correction, not a reversal, since the radical is bearish after all )))).