FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1308

Everybody rest for 4.5 hours, then we'll move on)
stranger:
yeah,maybe they'll push through....
 
_new-rena:
Constipation?)))
stranger:
already flopped below 1.6.... eurik growth forecasts may not be fulfilled...
 
_new-rena:
Wait, wait, wait... it's not over yet )) Bet will go up in a couple of hours. Someone must have whispered something in the news - down a bit...
 
Why do you keep saying the same bullshit every day, trade, and the less the better. Maybe, maybe, but do you trade too?
 
mmmoguschiy:
The U.S. is in turmoil, it'll go up, they'll have no time for money.
 
stranger:
Maybe the grub comes out, maybe it doesn't.
 
mmmoguschiy:
Larvae don't fly out, larvae are deposited Colleague, you don't know much about biology
 
stranger:
