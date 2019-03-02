FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 343

New comment
 
Lesorub:
It's just that Wren's dad is kind)))
 
stranger:
For sale.
it's sold.
[Deleted]  
stranger:

So you have to watch online trading on the CME website to know where they are dragging first, yesterday's levels show us yesterday's intentions and today they may be the opposite)

everything is correct in theory =) but you forgot something in the level calculations =)
 
Myth63:
everything is correct in theory =) but you forgot something in the level calculations =)

Correction to the futures, it's the little things in life.

Friday the buy from there was in practice at +33.

 
stranger:
For sale.

and I agree...


[Deleted]  
stranger:

Correction for the futures, it's the little things in life.

Friday the buy from there was in practice at +33.

wrong, wrong direction the wind is blowing.

It could easily have been +70. the bounce was also from the level.

I got a little nervous on friday.... and I paid the price... I was too nervous on Friday ) I got stuck in the middle of the day and ended up paying for it.)

 
iIDLERr2015.01.25 18:25RU

Strange, have you even seen your convincing pictures changed?


 
iIDLERr:
iIDLERr2015.01.25 18:25RU

Strange, have you even seen your convincing pictures changed?


How?
[Deleted]  
and how about this newshttp://www.rg.ru/2015/01/24/iran-anons.html
 
Myth63:
and how about this newshttp://www.rg.ru/2015/01/24/iran-anons.html
Very good news - waiting for a chain reaction from the rest of the countries during 2015.
1...336337338339340341342343344345346347348349350...2119
New comment