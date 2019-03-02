FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 874

Ishim:
I don't advise you to start with the real thing - start with a demo.
I am not talking to me (Kolyan), but to those who want to get acquainted with me)))) One has already met, let's watch)))
 
stranger:

Ta yes)))

04.02.2015

Do 10 trades! - then it will be - Ta da ! (well no stats(((()
 
I promised you the closing of 57 trades, I remember, and I showed you last week too, what else are you old man, should I give you money?)))
 
_new-rena:
not for me (Kolyan), but for those who want to meet me)))) one has already met, let's watch)))
can you do something? (Tuf says you're bluffing - you're bluffing)
 
Somewhere this Toof is right)))))
_new-rena:
can't wait for password and name - they won't send the demo key - just came.... Do I have to sign in again?
in the works. the question has fallen away without waiting for an answer.
 
What we have

1) entry +, medium term, no final... Let it be 57.

2) new trade - wait! -

What money, 1 deal, are you crazy? Going somewhere with this ....? (Now you'll see the bajans, but what if they never show you anything again?)

No, I'm not. When we met, I called myself Kolyan. Don't be sorry, it was only once, as the man was persistent and wanted to have fun. I won't do it again) But I'll keep an eye out now, just in case Kolyan has a visitor...
Schematic movement from my point of view

 
Most likely he doesn't sell anywhere (and there aren't many people who sell here) and if only some Kolyan at the village store asks for a cigarette...
