FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 874
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't advise you to start with the real thing - start with a demo.
Ta yes)))
04.02.2015
do 10 deals! - then it will be - Ta yes ! (well no stats(((()
not for me (Kolyan), but for those who want to meet me)))) one has already met, let's watch)))
Can you do something? (Toof says you're bluffing.)
can't wait for password and name - they won't send the demo key - just came.... Do I have to sign in again?
I promised to show you the closing of 57 trades, I remember, I also showed you last week, what else should I give you, old man?)
What we have
1) entry +, medium term, no final... Let it be 57.
2) new trade - wait! -
What money, 1 deal, are you crazy? Going somewhere with this ....? (Now you'll see the bajans, but what if they never show you anything again?)
Can you do something? (Tuf says you're bluffing.)
Schematic movement from my point of view
I didn't. When I met him, I called myself Kolyan. Don't be sorry, it was only once, as the man was persistent and wanted to have some fun. I won't do it again) But I'll keep an eye out now, just in case Kolyan has a visitor...