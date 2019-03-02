FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1385
Rising until 17:00, closing and reversing at 18:00 )))
let's see...
Of course, it's an experiment ))))
delta changes to negative, I guess the current low (0659) will stick.
and there's a sell stop in the ambush...
where to go and when best to go - clear, to where (target) - not quite...
1) trending downwards . Advantage to salt .The length of the wave is longer .
2)trade a pullback ( that is buy ) little potential for a move . wave length is less.
3) all targets are different . The main thing is to determine the predominant direction and get there yourself.
Thanks !
The duration of price fluctuations is already built into the market )))) At the moment I don't see the point in levels )))) What's the point of waiting to reach a level if the time has already expired and what's the point of opening at some level if the time has not yet expired? )))
I've only got what I've got so far...
Maybe it's you who reminds you of a certain "chekar"? Only in this case you do not understand the words that others use. ))
The example and the comparison to breast milk is, to put it mildly, incorrect. Perhaps it is simply your attempt to find an excuse for yourself and your predilections. That's your right. It has nothing to do with me.
This is not an invitation to discuss this topic further.
I realise that only your statements are correct... ...and all the others are not worthy of your attention...
Your ego isn't off the charts, is it?
I don't know how long you've been admiring the delta, but it changes all the time.
There are places where it changes more and places where it changes less.
It's a continuous process.
Thank you !
yes a few days...
red,blue,green - color-music...
target 0620,
I've only got what I've got so far...