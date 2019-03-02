FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1347

New comment
 
The pound has an open road to 1.52.
 
Bicus:
The pound has an open road to 1.52.
the masses are selling it hard and getting fiercer by the day...
 
Lesorub:
today we can sell it...

We need to break faith to think about it, but I don't see that happening yet.

maybe something will change today)))

 
Lesorub:
Also at 12.00 watch for entry, signals are there...

Eur seems ready to sell, in 2 min we will see the result))))

Pound is ready to be fixed

 
Olegts:

Eur seems ready to sell, in 2 min we will see the result))))

The pound is about to be fixed

from 5067 though time ....


 
give a magical Friday pep talk to audi and kiwi...
[Deleted]  

kadik debt 2430.

closed sell

 
Myth63:

kadik debt 2430.

closed sell

i have a future sell level of -2330.

 

On the eu I will buy 1.0630

GBP - watch from Monday already. If we consolidate above 4980, then buy from that level.

 
Myth63:

How much is the pound for today?
1...134013411342134313441345134613471348134913501351135213531354...2119
New comment