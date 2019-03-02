FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1347
The pound has an open road to 1.52.
today we can sell it...
We need to break faith to think about it, but I don't see that happening yet.
maybe something will change today)))
Also at 12.00 watch for entry, signals are there...
Eur seems ready to sell, in 2 min we will see the result))))
Pound is ready to be fixed
from 5067 though time ....
kadik debt 2430.
closed sell
i have a future sell level of -2330.
On the eu I will buy 1.0630
GBP - watch from Monday already. If we consolidate above 4980, then buy from that level.