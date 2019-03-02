FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 594
Well, that's cool. I don't know how to do that.
)))
In my opinion, EAs and indicators get in the way of the game.
Good evening ...I closed the pound and bought...take 50 pips.
You speak the truth.))) That is why the Guru is great, HE has no indicators)))
OK, it's a deal. Got into GBPUSD.
What kind of dashes does the teacher draw?
And what's that stop you pulled up to the top? )))))))))))))))))))))
Yes got b.u. to 1 point patamushta. )))
And the t.p. is more of a standby. I'll be watching. If the pound continues to go well, then I'll try to build a pyramid.
The ceiling for today is 5317.
They're pouring in a lot.