FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1459
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
supports - resistances are the past peaks, trades!(open the H1chart in small candles)
bought the eu - can't break through yesterday's peaks.
The Grail cannot be erased...
1.0965 then 1.076
Thank you !
what is the Grail in this context?)
irony)
how about 1.0933 ??? )))
Thank you !
here are the levels - higher there is
how about 1.0933 ??? )))
Thank you !
Z.U. Do you still sell Funtik? ))
No, it's not. But he's not being firm, he won't go down, he's fighting back.
on the pound they drew sticks down - a lure for the bullies...
and up, too, to the bears...
the bargaining is right now, i.e. whoever wins, that's where we'll go:
at the moment the support is stronger...
Rena )
how about going to whoever loses?
thanks !
Rena )
How about we go over there, who loses?
Thank you!