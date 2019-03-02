FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1459

New comment
[Deleted]  
Ishim:

supports - resistances are the past peaks, trades!(open the H1chart in small candles)

bought the eu - can't break through yesterday's peaks.

The grail cannot be erased...
 
_new-rena:

The Grail cannot be erased...


what is the Grail in this context?)
 
mmmoguschiy:
1.0965 then 1.076
maybe 1.0933 ??? )))

Thank you !
[Deleted]  
neyron:
what is the Grail in this context?)
Ironic)
 
Kino:
irony)
Hmm? That's original slang, though!)
[Deleted]  
tuma88:
how about 1.0933 ??? )))

Thank you !

here are the levels - higher there is


 
tuma88:
how about 1.0933 ??? )))

Thank you !
On the 4 o'clock - as said. On the watch - 1.0944-1.0967. Well, then - under the circumstances.

Z.U. Do you still sell Funtik? ))
 
Bicus:
No, it's not. But he's not being firm, he won't go down, he's fighting back.

on the pound they drew sticks down - a lure for the bullies...

and up, too, to the bears...


 
_new-rena:

the bargaining is right now, i.e. whoever wins, that's where we'll go:

at the moment the support is stronger...


Rena )

how about going to whoever loses?

thanks !
[Deleted]  
tuma88:

Rena )

How about we go over there, who loses?

Thank you!
looks like it. Day two of the new chip. Don't know how it works yet myself )))) //drew the levels automasickii
1...145214531454145514561457145814591460146114621463146414651466...2119
New comment