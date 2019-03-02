FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 597
sell the pound to 49 and go to bed.
Nah, come on, we're paying attention to Sensei)))
Are you gonna draw the pound or are you gonna draw apples? ))))
What's wrong with apples...
There are pairs with clear entry signals, and pound is 50x50 according to my technical term (1.4633).
On a small timeframe, if you look, then roughly so far
The pound is going down but not yet, I think it is still upside down.
We could sell the USD|CAD takeoffs at 125 pips lower
Now we look at where the volumes are and where the market sentiment is:
https://charts.mql5.com/6/871/usdcad-w1-brokercreditservice-cyprus-limited-ya-bi-s-shortami.png
good advice, take your time...
Teacher, you didn't answer my question.
Who's the teacher?