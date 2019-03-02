FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1089

Myth63:
wow I even know what system you're trading =))))))))))))
Used enough for today.
yurchenko:
if your balls will let you 5270 tp move =)
stranger:
The teacher taught me how to catch fleas, one or two hits, then hello Kolyan)
kolyan's sister=)
 
Myth63:
if you have the balls to move 5270 tp =)
It's a little early.
 
Ishim:
Come on )))) who!, this "empty bucket" rattles and rides it will always be here (((( (than trolling - demo screenshots)
Where did you see my screenshots here? There aren't any, and won't be.
yurchenko:
and a stop below 4670 pips 30. one prowl you missed for the day... =) 4745 в 4800

 
Myth63:
I don't think he missed anything except the main thing - trading on the chart in MT intraday leads to a loss, he didn't know that) The teacher has been proving it for seven years in practice, that's why he is the teacher)
 
stranger:
I know everything. And stops are present.
 
yurchenko:
I have none).
 
Myth63:

Drove it!
