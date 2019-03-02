FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 69
A new caste?)))
I don't see any long term bays yet, but you can make 4 figs)
Can someone take Oanda apart for "parts"? ?
Here are the open positions
http://fxtrade.oanda.co.uk/lang/ru/analysis/forex-order-book
Here are the statistics on how they are catching moose
http://forexmagnates.com/exclusive-q1-2014-us-forex-profitability-report-fewer-traders-more-profits/
If you change the suckers to profits, it's a pretty normal "grail", to which the current futures developments may come in handy.
and mine =) but it's easier for me =) i took the long term =) only 2 orders at 5330 and 5190 will be 4 more orders with a stop at or below 1.40. so far only a 2% drawdown from a profit of 71 + when a 50% loss on the profit zone, lets think =) now in general just from levels bai =)
and also, the next subbuy is in the 5080-5110 zone
I'm leaning towards a whisker into this zone with a shot at say 3-5 figures to start
6540 and 6902 are debt levels
i think these debts will be forgiven too
well, 5330-5370 are not written off =)
and we'll take these, too.
Mate is not allowed.
ban me=)
Half of the flock is already dead here))))
Teachers don't even let them out or comment on what he did.)