FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1153

New comment
 
Lesorub:

12.12 MSC live streaming of the aspect...

ginger, get ready!

Some have already worked it off, and here you are just getting ready)))
 

who worked it off, you can have a drink...

...so you don't go crazy with happiness or grief...

 

audea divert dissipates:


 
Lesorub:

audea divert dissipates:


Ilya, the dashes are useless without understanding what they mean.
 
stranger:
Ilya, the dashes are useless without understanding what they mean.
It's not my fault - it's the software ...
 
stranger:

Let me tell you a secret, no one here monitors the real account)))) Or do you think I am the sickest?)

I may show a couple of trades sometimes if I am in the mood, and there is no need to upset people)

I don't know why they are upsetting people. The Centaurader monitors and I have another signal, but the mql robot usually works that way.) I wonder who is testing the robot on puto kols?
[Deleted]  
Olegts:
The centsmen are monitoring, I have another signal posted, but on mql it's usually the robots that are ploughing it). I wonder who is testing the robot on putocalls?

I tested it. I didn't show the signal - there's no point. you get 60%+/40%-. copy the signal incorrectly and it will start....

The point of truth then comes the moment of truth, which leads back to the terminal and no more putocalls.

[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

audea divert dissipates:

Kiwi's the same thing. It's just a little early and wrong...
 
Olegts:
The centsmen are monitoring, I have another signal posted, but on mql it's usually the robots that are ploughing it). I wonder who is testing the robot on puto-cells?
You can't write a robot on them.
 
_new-rena:
Kiwi's the same. It's a little early.
it's about to roof, it's going down...
1...114611471148114911501151115211531154115511561157115811591160...2119
New comment