FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1153
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
12.12 MSC live streaming of the aspect...
ginger, get ready!
who worked it off, you can have a drink...
...so you don't go crazy with happiness or grief...
audea divert dissipates:
audea divert dissipates:
Ilya, the dashes are useless without understanding what they mean.
Let me tell you a secret, no one here monitors the real account)))) Or do you think I am the sickest?)
I may show a couple of trades sometimes if I am in the mood, and there is no need to upset people)
The centsmen are monitoring, I have another signal posted, but on mql it's usually the robots that are ploughing it). I wonder who is testing the robot on putocalls?
I tested it. I didn't show the signal - there's no point. you get 60%+/40%-. copy the signal incorrectly and it will start....
The point of truth then comes the moment of truth, which leads back to the terminal and no more putocalls.
audea divert dissipates:
The centsmen are monitoring, I have another signal posted, but on mql it's usually the robots that are ploughing it). I wonder who is testing the robot on puto-cells?
Kiwi's the same. It's a little early.