21april:
Bravo! A "new grail" has been invented, what will happen to forex now? )
The triangle is just a triangle, as far as I know, and it has been doing arbitrage for a very long time.
Ishim:
they're going to ban triangles on the forex!
it's only if the crosses are abolished, there's no other way.
Ishim:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/41229/page7#comment_1417789 write a puncher bot - it will work!

I've already made a similar one, I'm running it in demo for now):

imagine, and in the tester - slivvvv))))) it's starting to give me some unreasonable ideas)

Shall we go? ))) I say let's go for the eureka.)

1,0940

 
_new-rena:
No need to show the bottom)))) I saw analysts' forecasts, below 0.9, but it's not very soon.


Rena !!!

You won't believe this!


Last night I made up a new drawing on the Profuselink !

0.4 !

So the bottom is very low.


Thanks !

tuma88:


Rena !!!

What happened to the signal ?

Why down so sharply ???? These are the most MAs ????



I'm just messing with it now. I haven't put the money in yet. Wait a bit. I am showing the process from the beginning of preparing the program to work and will show you the work soon))))
tuma88:


Rena !!!

You won't believe this!


Last night I made up a new drawing on the Profuselink !

0,4 is up !

So the bottom is very down !


Thanks !

Yeah, it's a little low. Well, we'll see.
Ishim:
HE doesn't look into the future like the MAKs do, or else we'll have to test it on a demo. The first one did not recognise any minutes - only ticks! - He used to make m1 out of them and so on. (may be it lies on m1 - 71 days are not long, I have been testing one TS for a year on the demo, another one - for 2 years)
i made a tick. it works better.
 
_new-rena:
yeah, that's a bit low. well, we'll see.

Renchik ))))

0.9800 !!! I was wrong about 0.4.


More willingness to sell than buy !!!




tuma88:

Renchik ))))

0.9800 !!! I was wrong about 0.4.


The desire for sales is greater than purchases !!!

holiday is coming to an end.... you paint with lipstick ?)
