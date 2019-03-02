FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 976
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Bravo! A "new grail" has been invented, what will happen to forex now? )
they're going to ban triangles on the forex!
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/41229/page7#comment_1417789 write a puncher bot - it will work!
I've already made a similar one, I'm running it in demo for now):
imagine, and in the tester - slivvvv))))) it's starting to give me some unreasonable ideas)
Shall we go? ))) I say let's go for the eureka.)
1,0940
No need to show the bottom)))) I saw analysts' forecasts, below 0.9, but it's not very soon.
Rena !!!
You won't believe this!
Last night I made up a new drawing on the Profuselink !
0.4 !
So the bottom is very low.
Thanks !
Rena !!!
What happened to the signal ?
Why down so sharply ???? These are the most MAs ????
Rena !!!
You won't believe this!
Last night I made up a new drawing on the Profuselink !
0,4 is up !
So the bottom is very down !
Thanks !
HE doesn't look into the future like the MAKs do, or else we'll have to test it on a demo. The first one did not recognise any minutes - only ticks! - He used to make m1 out of them and so on. (may be it lies on m1 - 71 days are not long, I have been testing one TS for a year on the demo, another one - for 2 years)
yeah, that's a bit low. well, we'll see.
Renchik ))))
0.9800 !!! I was wrong about 0.4.
More willingness to sell than buy !!!
Renchik ))))
0.9800 !!! I was wrong about 0.4.
The desire for sales is greater than purchases !!!