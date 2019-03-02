FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 424

Speculator_:

You're the old one...

Faithful to the Master's precepts! )))
 
stranger:
Ilya says, the quid is the strongest currency now and the kiwi is the weakest, the result is evident, he listens and says - I bought .... NZDUSD

That's how Myth usdcad sells. Maybe these gentlemen know something and aren't telling us?

)))

it's not a fact =) but 1 .15 i want
 
Bicus:

That's how Myth sells usdcad. Maybe these gentlemen know something and aren't telling us?

)))

So specially made a table and every week I look at the ratio according to SOT reports, so that against the wind is not accidentally tavo, no, does not believe)
i broke my rule in the test signal. i told you, from the bummer =)

let's do the turkey and everything will fall into place for the new strategy =)

 
 
Myth63:
it's not a fact =) but 1.15 I want

I have to wait for a reversal signal at the beginning, and then enter... but so far against the wind it's not my thing... Entrances only closer to the target

https://charts.mql5.com/6/871/usdcad-w1-brokercreditservice-cyprus-limited-ya-bi-s-shortami.png

 
Why don't you draw the euro? It has already matured.
 
stranger:
I don't understand it and don't trade it, so .

while the channel is )))))

 
stranger:
Why don't you draw the euro? It's already matured.

Well, I'm not a rubber band... I've been out of the Fora for three months now...

All in stocks. As the situation on several pairs was interesting I jumped there... and did the right thing...

I'll be back soon...

These screens are just a goodwill gesture... :0))

