FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 424
You're the old one...
Ilya says, the quid is the strongest currency now and the kiwi is the weakest, the result is evident, he listens and says - I bought .... NZDUSD
That's how Myth usdcad sells. Maybe these gentlemen know something and aren't telling us?
)))
i broke my rule in the test signal. i told you, from the bummer =)
let's do the turkey and everything will fall into place for the new strategy =)
it's not a fact =) but 1.15 I want
I have to wait for a reversal signal at the beginning, and then enter... but so far against the wind it's not my thing... Entrances only closer to the target
https://charts.mql5.com/6/871/usdcad-w1-brokercreditservice-cyprus-limited-ya-bi-s-shortami.png
I don't understand it and don't trade it, so .
while the channel is )))))
Why don't you draw the euro? It's already matured.
Well, I'm not a rubber band... I've been out of the Fora for three months now...
All in stocks. As the situation on several pairs was interesting I jumped there... and did the right thing...
I'll be back soon...
These screens are just a goodwill gesture... :0))