The main thing is that the stop is only 10 pips. I'm a passionate fan of this kind of entry. The risk is minimal and the potential is great. They can, of course, kick out.
)))
You tell me directly, how do you make money on forex?
Or rather, how not to lose it before the time?
As long as I don't look at this mess, I run out of words...
Yes!
Trend is from May Friend!
Don't trade crosses, put limits where you put your stops, follow the trend, don't catch pullbacks. What else?
Nothing, thank you!
Don't sell what goes up and don't buy what goes down and deal a couple of times a year. That's all)))
it looks like it's time to buy the pound)
Buy. )
You have to distinguish a trend from a correction, and when you do, that's the end of the trend)
Buy. )