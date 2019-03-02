FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1148
did you sell the pound at 49?
Nah, I'm not sick) Where do you want me to sell it? One already sold here yesterday)))
4 chips down he's 0 for 49, you've got that 4500-4550 zone marked there too
Three maybe, but if you pick up crumbs from the table, you can get your hands dirty)))) Yesterday you got a clear demonstration of that, but the lesson did not work, as usual)
I think we can forget about yesterday's drop in the quid and the market will soon forget about it
and they'll remember about the pound, we could hit 43.
1.43 looms on the pound, I wouldn 't risk buying it now...
I agree with Spekul...
So sell and sit tight, no problem)))) I told one guy for a week that it was dangerous to play with selling, he just gambled and now the story is repeated)))
In my opinion, one look is enough to remove the desire to sell immediately).
should have sold from 1.5150))))) And now you have to smoke!
Let them rip. So it is necessary. ))
I wonder what is the basis of this opinion about sales, more than once here asked at least something to substantiate the opinion and more than one, but nothing clear and have not heard)
Super secret ts do not want to reveal))))