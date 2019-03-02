FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 842

_new-rena:
in a week, at the earliest.
What's the point? =) throw it now if you're racing. it's a demo...
Myth63:
throw=) it will still cost 0 on subscription =)

0 - well, it's not interesting at all) to show off or something? no, I don't feel like it.

at least I'll make a centica and throw it in.

Двухэтапный вариант модификации открытых позиций
Двухэтапный вариант модификации открытых позиций
  • 2008.05.09
  • Genkov
  • www.mql5.com
Двухэтапный подход позволяет избежать ненужных закрытий и переоткрытия позиций в ситуациях, близким к трендовым и в условиях возникновения дивергенций.
 
Ishim:
depo! ? (I need to give you the password - get the pamm out)))))
Give me the password, I'll get you out!
 
Speculator_:
Give me the password and I'll get you a PAM!
))))
 
Ishim:
))))
What's this about?
 
Speculator_:
What's that about?
What if you leak it?
 
Ishim:
And if you lose?
I'm going to use conservative trading. With a risk of 1 in 1,000.
Speculator_:
I will apply conservative trading. With a risk of 1 to 1000.

More details please)))

For example - what is the leverage, how much in margin will get % of the depo?

 
_new-rena:

(Please elaborate.))

For example - which shoulder?

What's the shoulder on the pam?
Speculator_:
What's the leverage on the pam

for example 1 in 100. How much do you charge as collateral?

I have 80% (risk) of deposit (AccountBalance) and it does not depend on leverage (LEVERAGE), we divide by margin (MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGINREQUIRED)). You can substitute another percent instead of 80...The formula works fine and it goes like this

( Lot = (% / leverage) * deposit / margin )

Lot=NormalizeDouble((80/LEVERAGE)*AccountBalance()/MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MARGINREQUIRED),2);
