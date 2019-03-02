FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 89
It could be later. The quid is tired.
What's the timetable for anyway?
Here and waiting for it to get tired, above 92, 92.65 max)
What dumb broker are you getting these pictures from? The quid was nowhere near 93.
http://stockpost.ru/quote/forex/
The index - it's mighty...
Didn't make it to 1761 ))) Which led to the formation of a bearish free radical )))) The situation is straightforward, 1619 is the calculated bottom ))))
It did, like http://www.forexpf.ru/chart/usd_index/
The question is wrong. Who calculates the index is the question. Mine is simple, all add up and divide. I happen to have a broker with the same.
Approached, e.g. http://www. forexpf.ru/chart/usd_index/
Wasn't even close, you can open TOS or Ninza and see, and these leftist sites.... draw their wants.
As you listen, the ruble is strengthening, oil is below 50, figures are being pulled out of their noses))))
Are they counting themselves? Or from a broker?