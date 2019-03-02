FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1313

New comment
 
stranger:

6

Why are you fooling around, yours is next door)))

new guy )))))
 
Ishim:
remind me his room number? (I'll come by sometime.... the other day...)

What's your number even?))

You, put the copier-inverter on the adjacent PAMM account. You will not get too many investors)))))

It will be a very beautiful chart...

 
Ishim:
You 're new )))))
You??? You're all ours already ....)))))
 
stranger:
You??? You're all over us already ....)))))
Keep up the good work.
 
Lesorub:

eurocad is a mosque...


So how's the eurocad going up there? ....

Catch, Grisha)

 
stranger:

So how's the Eurocade going up there? ....

Catch, Grisha)

Are you mixed up with the euro?
 
mmmoguschiy:
Are you confused with the euro?
What am I confused about, the balance chops, if it breaks (%90), it will go to 0950-10, if not, it will go down.
 
stranger:

So how's the Eurocade going up there? ....

Catch, Grisha)

It's coming up...

I've bought another one...

 
Lesorub:

will be...


You're HIS follower...
 
stranger:
You're HIS follower...
poundbearers are about to go to the world...
1...130613071308130913101311131213131314131513161317131813191320...2119
New comment