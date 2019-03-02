FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 219
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
well as if it's really dull now...there will be a lot of dancing from this level, but if the view is like yours it's a completely different picture...
And about the stops)))
http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-15
Breathe in HIS wisdom
i got it when i saw the dude's face when he lost more than 7.5 K in 3 min, and i remember not to put a stop wherever ($800 in 3 min), although i did not close orders with one click
He doesn't know it's the Teacher, he thinks he's a loon who started a branch with dashes on it)))))
Now you can do it without a click, just throw the script on the chart and you're done in bulk)
He doesn't know it's the Teacher, he thinks he's a dickhead who started a branch with dashes)))))
I've never seen it in person.
I would have hit him in the forehead with a staff a long time ago ))) And the Wisest (may His PAMM grow forever) patiently explains to this undeserving of all that woman gave birth to )))
I would have hit him in the forehead with a staff a long time ago ))) And the Wisest (may his PAMM grow forever) patiently explains to this undeserving of all that woman gave birth to )))
It's just that everyone has expressed an opinion about the stops.