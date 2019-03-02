FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 219

New comment
 
wild_hedgehog:
well as if it's really dull now...there will be a lot of dancing from this level, but if the view is like yours it's a completely different picture...
I'm intrigued ))))
 
stranger:

And about the stops)))

http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-15

Breathe in HIS wisdom

i got it when i saw the dude's face when he lost more than 7.5K for 3 min. and i remember not to place a stop wherever ($800 for 3 min.), but i didn't close an order with one click
 
wild_hedgehog:
i got it when i saw the dude's face when he lost more than 7.5 K in 3 min, and i remember not to put a stop wherever ($800 in 3 min), although i did not close orders with one click
Now you can do it without one click, just put a script on a chart and it will be done in bulk)
 
stranger:
He doesn't know it's the Teacher, he thinks he's a loon who started a branch with dashes on it)))))
Why would he say that? I didn't mean it like that.
 
stranger:
Now you can do it without a click, just throw the script on the chart and you're done in bulk)
I've never seen it before in my eyes
 
stranger:
He doesn't know it's the Teacher, he thinks he's a dickhead who started a branch with dashes)))))
I would hit him in the forehead with a staff long time ago )))) But the Wisest (may his PAMM grow forever) patiently explains to this unworthy of all who gave birth to a woman )))
 
wild_hedgehog:
I've never seen it in person.
CloseAll, you can find it in the codebase.
 
artikul:
I would have hit him in the forehead with a staff a long time ago ))) And the Wisest (may His PAMM grow forever) patiently explains to this undeserving of all that woman gave birth to )))
The Master is wise and patient, may HIS Exhaustion last forever, how much agony is with us already ...
 
artikul:
I would have hit him in the forehead with a staff a long time ago ))) And the Wisest (may his PAMM grow forever) patiently explains to this undeserving of all that woman gave birth to )))
Yes just everyone has expressed an opinion on the stops
 
wild_hedgehog:
It's just that everyone has expressed an opinion about the stops.
I'm just surprised that he's being clear there, here he usually starts talking rubbish at)))))))))
1...212213214215216217218219220221222223224225226...2119
New comment