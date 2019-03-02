FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 680

New comment
 
Myth63:
It's always the same with them =) I'm bored of it now =)
Maybe he's got Icarus or some other know-how ))))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Maybe he's got Icarus or some other know-how there))))
aah, you're still trying to figure out the secret strategy.... and i am..... okay =.......)
 
Myth63:
ahhh, you're still trying to figure out the secret strategy.... and I am..... well,that's fine =.......)

So yes, Sensei's secret knowledge is keeping me busy...

I wonder what he's doing all the time , meditating in his cave...

 
stranger:
Maybe he's got Icarus or some other know-how there))))

That's something to laugh about!

Bishop move Learn to play chess, kids

 
Alexey:

Something to laugh about!

The bishop's move Learn to play chess, kids

That, my son, is stupidity)))
 
stranger:
That, my son, is stupidity)))
Stupidity is not understanding the situation, and this is another fake like the frank in the 15th.
 
Alexey:
Stupidity, this is not understanding the situation and this is another fake like the franc in the 15s.

You know what you're getting at, but the warrants go here and there? You don't know where? Smoke)

This is a big deal to open a sell 0.1, I'm in a nutshell

 
stranger:
That, my son, is stupidity.))
Besides, it justifies itself a hundred times more than all your flea fishing on 3-5 points.
 
Alexey:
Besides, it justifies itself a hundred times more than all your flea fishing on three to five points.
 

My son, you can trade like I can count the stars.

sell 0.1

1...673674675676677678679680681682683684685686687...2119
New comment