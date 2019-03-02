FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 884

New comment
 
Ishim:
You're determined to troll in advance - I haven't written to you for a long time. (I don't even know if the patient will recover or not)
So trolling Teachers is our favourite sport here))))
 
stranger:

So write to me, I also want a little bit of your Wisdom, oh Teacher.)

It is only desirable that the written word should make sense)))

If there is no volume in what is written it is not taken seriously by you - so let's have some fun!
[Deleted]  
tol64:
You haven't understood anything yet. ))
Later you will understand that a forecast even for a day ahead is impossible in fact. the price will not go where you want it to go. you will also understand why and where it is going. the current price value is there and that's the end of the balance. next comes the new balance.
 
stranger:
So it's our favourite sport here to troll Teachers))))
I'm cool with it. I'm in, I'm out.
 
Ishim:

Zaintiriged his profurcet....I had to do it in the alps.....c )





thanks !
 
But you also talk like a woman at a bazaar.
[Deleted]  
http://stockpost.ru/quote/forex/ and now it's time for bed =)
Котировки валют в реальном времени, Котировки форекс, Курсы валют
Котировки валют в реальном времени, Котировки форекс, Курсы валют
  • stockpost.ru
Концепцию сайта StockPost.ru можно обозначить фразой: весь фондовый рынок и форекс на одном сайте.На Stockpost.ru вы узнаете,что такое фондовая биржа и форекс,как работают фондовая биржа РТС и ММВБ.В разделе Котировки ММВБ можно узнать стоимость акций Сбербанка,Газпрома,Роснефти,ВТБ,Лукойла и стоимость акций второго и третьего...
 
tuma88:

Zaintiriged his profurcet....I had to do it in the alps.....c )





thanks !
you posted )))))) on the 4, the past point has nothing to do with it - forecasts are made on the weekend.
 
_new-rena:
Write, write for now. I already have it ready. then you'll realise that a prediction even a day in advance is essentially impossible.
I haven't voiced anything about what I'm doing or what I'm writing now, so your point makes no sense. )))
 
Ishim:
I'm cool with it, you're in, you're out.
And what about China?) Don't be modest, Sensei))))
1...877878879880881882883884885886887888889890891...2119
New comment