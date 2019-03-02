FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 224

stranger:

Here are the daily bidding reports

ftp://ftp.cmegroup.com/bulletin/

Here online with delayed data for the pound, you can select any instrument

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=Z4

Here are the weekly SOT reports

http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/index.htm

Here you can read what goes where and why, but there is a lot of water)

http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/42855-arhiv-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi/page2

Thank you.
 
Evgen-ya1:
Thank you.
I went in, felt my level of stupidity and quickly closed))
 
pako:
I signed up, but can't find the delayed data yet?

Did you download the programme, install it?)

https://www.thinkorswim.com/tos/displayPage.tos?webpage=clientApplication&displayFormat=hide

 
pako:

Downloaded Installed Installed Started

What does this program do?

Thanks for the links at the weekend I will look and try to calculate. (Do you also have links to information on how to calculate?) I mean, what data to take and how to count? If not, I will dig on the Internet)) Sorry for the insolence and once again thank you.

 
pako:
I downloaded it, installed it, ran it.

Paco, so how do you run this one in MT4?

TOS normal, desktop download)

Evgen-ya1:

And what does this program give?

Thanks for the links at the weekend I will look and try to calculate. Do you also have links to information on how to calculate?) i.e. what data to take and how to count? if not, I will dig on the internet)) sorry for the insolence and thank you again.

So far, nothing.
 
pako:
so far, nothing.
)) thanks, I'll look into it myself))
 

Teacher is fast, awfully fast, already -0.9% today)))))

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

I don't get it, it says "today 0.29%", last night it was -14% even, today -14.9%, where did +0.29)))

pako:

I haven't found where to set it to show what I want it to show.

you go to the web site.

Left-hand tab, Options-FEB1-15, click.

Well, here's the web.

stranger:

Paco, so how do you run this one in MT4?

It's for 5.

Just give me 15 minutes, I'll flip you to 4.

