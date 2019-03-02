FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 830

Ishim:
Why should I buy if I've already bought ))))
and the slugs just keep getting bigger and bigger...
 
_new-rena:

Is 4 alive? There already in March you might lose what you wrote.

The secret is still the same volumes on the CME. I have made a program by the end of January, and in dynamics, and I'm still figuring it out.

However, the price of put and call (those for Forex) should be considered from the point of view that the right to buy / sell is the end of an open deal. Naturally, not everyone will be lucky to close it in profit. If puts increase in volume, the price decreases, and growing calls move it to the sky. Only in those pictures, which are praised here, you will not notice anything...

Ishim:
Yes, they've flubbed it once - there's only 1 post and there's a post on 4.
There lieutenant colonel commands).
 
_new-rena:

when Tuma shows up, I'll send you here to read ))))
Myth63:

what i do, i always give a warning. so monday is the month of march and we'll do the dirt =)

who want to bet that I'll do 100% + for March? =)

100% in a month is not hard. a day do...
 
_new-rena:
in 70 pips a sell stop. Are the puts down? (that's a bummer).
 
Myth63:

what i do, i always give a warning. so monday is the month of march and we'll do the dirt =)

who want to bet that I'll do 100% + for March? =)

If I have to prove something, it's only to myself ...

I never argue with anyone...

Ishim:
You can probably see where you're going.
_new-rena:

Is 4 alive? There already in March you might lose what you wrote.

in theory =) all flights fit in the channel, yes there are exits (euras is a record=) so it's difficult to calculate. and i don't trade it much. here's an old one, i posted a picture today on the channel... everything is in the channel and to buy at the top of the channel is suicide

i'll show you the picture now=)

 
_new-rena:
100% in a month - it's not hard. you have to do it a day...
i had one manager (new account started with 0) made 50 000% in 3 days - took profit and cashed out a week later... (ruble!). i posted my forecast for rudder processing yesterday (go back) you were hanging out at sberbank...
 
_new-rena:
You can probably see for yourself where you're going.
1.14 for now and then...
