FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 830
Why should I buy if I've already bought ))))
Is 4 alive? There already in March you might lose what you wrote.
The secret is still the same volumes on the CME. I have made a program by the end of January, and in dynamics, and I'm still figuring it out.
However, the price of put and call (those for Forex) should be considered from the point of view that the right to buy / sell is the end of an open deal. Naturally, not everyone will be lucky to close it in profit. If puts increase in volume, the price decreases, and growing calls move it to the sky. Only in those pictures, which are praised here, you will not notice anything...
Yes, they've flubbed it once - there's only 1 post and there's a post on 4.
what i do, i always give a warning. so monday is the month of march and we'll do the dirt =)
who want to bet that I'll do 100% + for March? =)
and the bullets just keep going up and up...
If I have to prove something, it's only to myself ...
I never argue with anyone...
in 70 pips a sell stop. The putts are down? (that's a bummer)
in theory =) all flights fit in the channel, yes there are exits (euras is a record=) so it's difficult to calculate. and i don't trade it much. here's an old one, i posted a picture today on the channel... everything is in the channel and to buy at the top of the channel is suicide
i'll show you the picture now=)
100% in a month - it's not hard. you have to do it a day...
You can probably see for yourself where you're going.